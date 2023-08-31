The Final CUSTOMS BROKERAGE Training Programme for 2023

Starts OCTOBER 9, 2023

Don’t miss it! Register today!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER 

PRICES: Module 1 – $530 (VAT Inclusive)Module 2 – $730 (VAT Inclusive) 

REGISTRATION & PAYMENT DEADLINES:Module 1 – October 3, 2023Module 2 – November 1, 2023

Important Note:  the number of participants that can be accepted for Module 2 is limited !

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PROGRAMME….CLICK HERE FOR OUTLINE

Please contact: Beverly St. Cyr OR Shonnika Gurley on 444-1035  OR EMAIL: [email protected] if any questions or queries arise.

 