The Final CUSTOMS BROKERAGE Training Programme for 2023

Starts OCTOBER 9, 2023
Don’t miss it! Register today!
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
PRICES: Module 1 – $530 (VAT Inclusive)Module 2 – $730 (VAT Inclusive)
REGISTRATION & PAYMENT DEADLINES:Module 1 – October 3, 2023Module 2 – November 1, 2023
Important Note: the number of participants that can be accepted for Module 2 is limited !
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PROGRAMME….CLICK HERE FOR OUTLINE
Please contact: Beverly St. Cyr OR Shonnika Gurley on 444-1035 OR EMAIL: [email protected] if any questions or queries arise.