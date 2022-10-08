The Game Insists Dr. Dre Has Never Produced A Beat For Him

The Game continues to throw jabs at Dr. Dre now claiming the legendary producer has never gave him a beat.

Another week and another incredulous claim from The Game. This time the rapper has said that Dr. Dre has never actually produced a song for him and that includes on his debut album, The Documentary. The Compton native made the claims during an appearance on Uproxx’s Fresh Pair series. He told co-hosts Just Blaze and sneaker customizer Katty Customs that Dre did supervise his 2005 LP, but never actually helped out by making any of the beats.

Even so, he said he was grateful that the mega-producer oversaw the production of the album as he believed that he was a genius. However when it came to actually creating beats for the album that never happened. Dre has also never created a beat for him on any other production, Game claimed.

“And again, with all the influence and all the appreciation that I have for Dr. Dre, the fact is the fact. So you know, a bunch of dope producers that Dre had under him or whoever — Scott Storch, the Just Blazes, the Swizz Beatzs, the Timbalands — helped me put together my classic album,” he also shared.

He went on to say that he had to get on a plane and go to Baseline Studios to work with Just Blaze, who produced tracks “Church for Thugs” and “No More Fun & Games,” to make sure it got done. He also shared that he did the same thing with Scott Storch and Swizz Beatz. It was the same process to work with Timbaland.

It’s because of that he said that he couldn’t credit Dre for the beats.

“It’s a Dr. Dre executive produced album, but people just don’t understand the underlinings and how the business works. I’ve never had a song with Dre on it and Dre been in my video. [Snoop Dogg] has a ton, [Eminem] has a ton. I don’t have none,” he continued.

However, when it comes to how it breaks down on that album credits, the “Forgot About Dre” rapper is credited with co-producing at least eight songs on The Documentary, including “How We Do,” “Hate It or Love It” and “Westside Story.” He’s also listed in the credits as an executive producer alongside 50 Cent.