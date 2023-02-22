The GFA Announces Fully Local Squad for Barbados Friendlies

21st February, 2023: St. George’s: The Grenada Football Association (GFA) has announced a fully local squad for the international friendlies against Barbados. Grenada will face Barbados over a series of three international friendlies: February 22, Fond, St.Patrick’s (7pm), February 24, Kirani James Athletics Stadium (7pm) and February 26, Cuthbert Peters Park, Gouyave (4pm). These matches are crucial to the Senior National Men’s team’s preparation to face the USA on March 24, 2023 (Kirani James Athletics Stadium-8pm) in the Concacaf Nations League.

The Spiceboyz also have upcoming engagements against the St.Lucia National Men’s team and the La Horquetta Rangers of Trinidad in March.

3rd March- Grenada Vs St.Lucia5th March- Grenada Vs St.Lucia7th March- St.Lucia vs La Horquetta Rangers10th March- Grenada Vs La Horquetta Rangers12th March- Grenada Vs La Horquetta Rangers

The Barbados National Men’s team arrived in Grenada on Monday February 20th and held their first training session at Queen’s Park in the evening. Head Coach Orlando DaCosta said, “We are here to develop a winning mentality and create a game model philosophy. For us, we have the mindset that we can win anywhere but we have to work as team to win.”

The Grenada Senior National Men’s team was also hard at work over the last few months preparing for their international engagements and over the weekend held a camp which focused on fitness and tactical drills. Senior Men’s Head Coach Anthony ‘Nixon’ Modeste is confident in his team and expects them to do well.

“The unity in the camp is there and we are going to give a very good showing. We are looking for quality performances from the boys as we march forward to the USA.”Commenting on the fully local squad Coach Modeste said, “We have a group of talented young men and we want to give opportunities to local players to shine.”

The following is the full Grenada Squad:

Rahim Baptiste – Midfielder – St.David’s FCTrevon Williams – Midfielder – Queens Park RangersTrishawn Thomas – Goalkeeper – Queens Park RangersRyhim Griffith – Defender – FC CamerhogneRomar Frank – Striker – FC CamerhogneChristian James – Defender – FC CamerhogneKimron Marshall – Defender – FC CamerhogneEthan Telesford – Midfielder – GBSSDorrel Pierre – Defender – Paradise FCIJeremy Richardson – Goalkeeper – Paradise FCISteffon Abraham – Midfielder – Paradise FCIJoshua Issac – Striker – Paradise FCIDarren Modoo – Striker – Sab SpartansJamal Ray Charles – Striker – Paradise FCIHenson Williams – Midfielder – Chantimelle FCJoe Max Wildman – Goalkeeper – Hard Rock FCDeanroy Phillip – Striker – Shamrock SCJelson Rush – Midfielder – RGPFJamil Rocastle – Defender – Hard Rock FCSawan Mark – Defender – Sunsetters FCRayel Alexander – Midfielder – Hurricanes SCKriston Julien – Striker – Hurricanes SCMackell Gannis – Defender – Hurricanes SCShermaine Williams – Midfielder -St. John’s SportsSharevin Joseph – Striker – St. John’s SportsTahj Joseph – Defender – St. John’s SportsDwight Joseph – Midfielder – St. John’s SportsSaydrel Lewis – Striker – Real Juventud