The Grenada Meteorological Service continues to monitor Tropical Storm Bret

St. George’s, Grenada – The Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport informed the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) hat at 11:00 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 57.7 West, approximately 255 nautical miles east northeast of Grenada. Its maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph (110 km/h) and the minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches).

Bret is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to move across the Lesser Antilles this evening and tonight, and then move westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea Friday and Saturday.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for St. Lucia, and a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Dominica and Martinique. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Additional watches or warnings may be required later today.

The weather forecast for Grenada is partly cloudy to cloudy with light to moderate showers, increasing in cloudiness as the day progresses with moderate to heavy showers, lightning, and thunder tonight.

Please note that Grenada is NOT under a Tropical Storm Watch or Warning at this time!

The Meteorological Office and NaDMA will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Bret and provide updates. The public is reminded to follow the advisories and forecasts issued by the Meteorological Office and NaDMA.