The Grenada Tourism Authority’s Pure Grenada Excellence Champion Program Set To Return

St. George – The Pure Grenada Excellence Champion Program has proudly trained 1,314 hospitality and customer service personnel throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. The program resumed in the sister isle of Carriacou in September and is set to re-commence in Grenada from October 09th 2023.

This customer service game changer implemented by the Grenada Tourism Authority is a comprehensive training initiative strategically designed to cultivate a culture of excellence and raise the standard of service quality on the island to enhance the overall visitor experience.

Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Randall Dolland, says the GTA is committed to sustaining this program indefinitely because we understand that it’s important to make available to interested persons, training programs that would foster improvement among them and encourage them to be their best selves every day by simply having the free access to register and join the programs.”

The Chairman went on to say, “Once we are able to train our people in critical mass, we’ll be able to deliver great service, and Grenada will be known not only for having the friendliest people but the most professional people.”

The Pure Grenada excellence champion is available free of charge to all interested business operators and their teams. Local businesses including restaurants, hotels, taxi and tour operators and anyone with an interest in customer service training are invited to register their interest for the next edition of the service excellence program to be held between October 09th and November 24th 2023.