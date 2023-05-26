The Grenada Tourism Authority’s Pure Grenada Excellence Champion Training Has Trained 500 Hospitality Professionals

St. George – The Pure Grenada Excellence Champion – Customer Service Training created by the Grenada Tourism Authority and facilitated by renowned human resource consultant Mr. Eddie Frederick, has now successfully supported more than 500 individuals in the hospitality industry including stakeholders in Carriacou. On mainland Grenada, the PGEC training sessions facilitated various groups which included the Grand Anse Craft and Spice Market operators, Taxi and Tour operators, as well as staff from the Ministry of Tourism and the Grenada Tourism Authority.

The Pure Grenada Excellence Champion program is expanding its footprint to include institutions like NEWLO. The students will benefit from an immersive training experience, designed to empower and sensitize on a wide range of topics. These will include customer service excellence, communication skills, cultural sensitivity and sustainable hospitality best practices that will aid in delivering exceptional service as part of their workforce preparation and capacity building.

CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach said, “The training program spans a wide cross section of the hospitality industry and we are confident that these timely sessions will equip participating customer service providers with the necessary tools to ensure that they are the best version of themselves.”

Attendee Darly Thompson, owner of Amazing Grenada Taxi and Tours stated, “This training will help improve my service as a taxi man and an ambassador for tourism. Our business is service based and the tourism industry is a driving force on the island.”

Attendee Margaret Calliste of the National Taxi Association said, “The training session was very informative, I learned a lot in the capacity of service in the tourism industry and I will apply what I have learned at my job when interacting with the tourists at the cruise ship port.”

The training sessions are free and will be hosted every first and third week of June and July. Interested professionals can register by visiting www.puregrenada.com/excellencechampion.