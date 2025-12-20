Justice Actie rules for Andrew Johnson The $1.9 billion budget for 2026 Call made for Keith Mitchell to provide greater assistance to NNP Caretakers Christmas message from the Honourable Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada Concerns raised over the role of ex-Bishop Killers at prison Two judges being transferred
Local News

The Justice Glasgow ruling on the mortgage case -Part II

20 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on The New Today.

Three Grenadian lawyers and a law firm were named as defendants in a civil lawsuit involving a commercial bank operating on the island. The case, heard by high court judge, Justice Raulston Glasgow saw attorneys Margaret Blackburn, Michele Emmanuel Steele and Nigel Stewart along with Renwick & Payne as defendants against the then National Commercial Bank which is now known as Republic Bank.

Support us

Related News

20 December 2025

Debra St Bernard calls it a day

06 December 2025

“Goatie” lashes out at GOC and President Wilson

13 December 2025

Local contractors in trouble

06 December 2025

Concerns raised over the role of ex-Bishop Killers at prison