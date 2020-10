The Chinese funded expansion of Grenada’s flagship international airport is moving ahead with an official project launch planned for later this month. Civil Aviation Minister, Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen told reporters Tuesday that if Grenada is to attract more international flights, the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) has to be of…

Cruise tourism is returning to Grenada and the first two ships to begin calling at Port St George have requested exclusive use of Grand Anse Beach for their passengers. Seaborne, a small luxury cruise ship and Sea Dream Yacht, will begin calls to Grenada next month, almost eight months after…