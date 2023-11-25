The Mighty and the Masses

Lenrod Nzulu Baraka

As President Biden continues to falls further behind in the polls for the 2024 presidential elections, political pundits are once again wondering if Joe Biden can spring a surprise and score another come from behind victory as he has done before. It should be recalled that President Biden was viewed as road kill in some circles during the early stages of the 2020 Democratic primaries for the presidential candidacy. Biden eventually rallied and defeated all his rivals including Bernie Sanders thanks largely in part to the Black vote that saw Biden as an extension of the Obama era.

With less that one year remaining before the 2024 presidential election, former President Donald Trump is leading President Biden in the polls in five battleground states. Polls done by The New York Times and Siena College reveal that President Biden is trailing Donald Trump in five of the six most important battle ground states. Individuals polled in these states indicated dissatisfaction with Biden’s age, his handling of the economy, and a number of other issues.

While President Biden continues to double down on his unwavering support for Israel’s genocidal aggression against the Palestinian people of Gaza, his multiracial coalition seems to be unravelling. Arab and Black Democratic Party supporters are becoming alienated from President Biden and his policies vis a vis the state of Israel as Prime Minister Netanyahu orchestrates a fully televised act of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Prime Minister Sanchez of Spain, President Macron of France, and Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada have stepped back from the abyss, and have broken rank with the political leadership of the United States and the European Union calling on the Israeli government to exercise maximum restraint, to stop killing babies and women, and to end the indiscriminate killing of Palestinians in Gaza.

In an opinion piece in The Washington Post, President Joe Biden reiterated the view that his administration would not sit back and watch President Putin or Hamas upset the delicate geopolitical apple cart created by America. After engaging in some spectacular gaslighting designed to make Palestinians and the world believe that it was Hamas committing the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing taking place in Gaza, President Biden affirmed that his administration was standing firmly with the Israelis as they defend themselves against the ‘murderous nihilism of Hamas.’

President Biden continued by reminding his reading audience that the 1200 people killed on October 7, inclusive of 35 American citizens, was a Holocaust triggering event since it represented the largest number of Jewish people killed in a single day since the Holocaust. President Biden however conveniently remained silent on how the continued siege on Gaza, the illegal settlements in the West Bank, and least I forget, the actual Holocaust taking place in Gaza right before our lying eyes are all triggering events of the Nakba of 1948 for the Palestinian people.

President Biden goes on to write about entire Jewish families being massacred in their homes on October 7. He waxed eloquent about the Jewish young people being gunned down at a musical festival and about bodies riddled with bullets and burnt beyond recognition. If babies were beheaded and burnt, now was as good a time as any for President Biden to drive home such a telling point, but he was noticeably mute on this discredited Machiavellian propagandistic talking point concocted by the Israeli Ministry of Disinformation and Deceit.

President Biden and all the other Israeli apologists are entitled to their defense of the Israeli genocide and ethnic cleansing unfolding in Gaza and the West Bank. What President Biden and the other political actors who are providing cover for these barbaric acts are not entitled to however is the support of the masses who can clearly see which side of the conflict really constitutes an existential threat to the other side and which side of the conflict is the true victim in this globally televised Holocaust. The mighty President Joe Biden is speaking his mind on the atrocities he is currently facilitating in Gaza. On November 4, 2024, the Arab and Black masses in America will speak their mind to President Joe Biden. We will have to wait and see if he will be able to come back from behind again after the Arab and Black masses speak their mind on November 4, 2024.

Lenrod Nzulu Baraka is the founder of Afro-Caribbean Spiritual Teaching Center and the author of The Grand Failure: How Christianity Became a Source of Evil in the World.