THE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION, YOUTH, SPORTS AND CULTURE EXTENDS CONDOLENCES ON THE PASSING OF FORMER MINISTER FOR YOUTH AND SPORTS, ADRIAN ‘SPACEMAN’ MITCHELL

The Minister, Permanent Secretary and staff of the Division of Youth, Sports and Culture extend condolences to the family and friends of former Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Adrian ‘Spaceman’ Mitchell who died over the weekend.

The Division also extends condolences to the sporting fraternity of Grenada as well as all those whose lives he touched.

Mr. Mitchell served as Minister for Youth, Sports and Community Development with distinction and gave approximately eleven (11) years of service to the Grenadian people.

Hon, Ron Redhead, on hearing of his passing said “We’ve lost a stalwart who has been instrumental in paving the way in setting policies to improve youth sports and its development in Grenada. Though I have not had an encounter with the former Youth and Sports Minister, I’ve heard the numerous stories of his genuine embodiment towards youth development particularly through sports, and that he was a community man. May his soul Rest in Peace. My condolences go out to his family, friends, ministry staff and all the lives impacted by the former Youth and Sports Minister.”

According to a biography created by the Grenada Athletics Association to recognise Mr. Adrian “Spaceman” Mitchell’s contribution to Grenada sports, as well as a development meet held in his honor in January of this year, Mr. Mitchell made tremendous contributions to the development of Grenada sports, particularly track and field. Many policies were established and executed throughout his term.

Some of his noted contributions include:

Establishment of a scholarship programme which ensured that qualified athletes were financed for the first two years of college in the USA.Ensured participation of all athletes achieving the standards for CARIFTA Games. Special emphasis was placed on coaching of the various sporting disciplines in primary schools. Through this programme, many talented athletes were identified and went on to become CARIFTA, regional and international champions. The placement of Physical Education Teachers in Primary and Secondary schools The development and maintenance of our sporting facilities was also one of his priorities. This enabled athletes to train in good conditions which aided in enhancing their performances.

For many years he was Manager, Coach, and sponsor at the community level for Piton Strider Track Club and Hard Rock Football Club. Mr. Mitchell, a resident of River Sallee, St Patrick, passed away at the General Hospital on Sunday 12th November 2023. He was 71 years old.