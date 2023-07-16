The Ministry of Social and Community Development – Statement on Suicide

The Ministry of Social and Community Development Housing and Gender Affairs extends condolences to the family, friends, co-workers, and neighbours of those who have lost loved ones by suicide in the last several weeks and months.

Suicide is a serious global public health problem that has been on the rise with lasting effects on individuals, families, and communities. It can touch anyone who has difficulties coping, anywhere.

So far this year, five people have died by suicide, and that number is too many.

The goal of the Psycho-Social Support Unit at the Ministry is to reduce the factors that increase suicide risk and promote good mental health and resilience.

Mental illness is indeed real and can happen regardless of age, class, socio-economic background, race, or ethnicity. Depression and anxiety are the most common forms of mental health which can lead to suicide. Despite this, suicide is preventable. There is hope. You can receive help to feel better, irrespective of what your present situation is telling you.

Suicide prevention requires strategies at all levels of society. It includes everyone; we need you to support, listen, care, and refer for professional help if the need arises. It also requires every individual to learn the suicide warning signs.

Here are some common warning signs:

Talking about:

Wanting to die or “disappear.”Feeling guilt or shameBeing a burden to others

Feeling:

Empty, hopeless, trapped, or having no reason to liveExtremely sad, more anxious, agitated, or full of rageUnbearable emotional or physical pain

Changing behaviour, such as:

Making a plan or researching ways to dieWithdrawing from friends, saying goodbye, giving away important items, or making a willTaking dangerous risks such as driving extremely fastDisplaying extreme mood swingsEating or sleeping more or lessUsing drugs or alcohol more often

Other signs include:

Previous suicide attemptsFamily history of suicideChildhood abuse, neglect, or traumaRecent Loss (relational, social, work, or financial)Untreated mental illness

If you are feeling alone and having thoughts of suicide — or if you know someone who is exhibiting any of the warning signs, please do not remain silent. Talk to someone you can trust and reach out to a counsellor for professional help. We are here to assist; you do not have to carry this heavy burden alone. Here are some local contacts that you can reach out to:

Ministry of Social & Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs: Contact – 440-2269Sweet Water Foundation – 407-4445Legal Aid Counselling Clinic – 440-3785

It may feel hopeless, but all is not lost, you can be helped. As a nation, let us continue to work together to prevent suicide as… “Together, we can save lives.”