THE MINISTRY OF YOUTH AND SPORTS CONGRATULATES TEDDY BISHOP ON BEING SELECTED AS PART OF TEAM WEST INDIES

Grenadian Cricketer, Teddy Bishop

St. George’s, Grenada: Grenadian Cricketer Teddy Bishop, has been selected for the senior West Indies Cricket Team. He will make his debut as part of the West Indies 15-man ODI and T20I squad against Australia from February 2 to 13, 2024 during three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is) in Australia.

Bishop has achieved a fantastic feat. According to a news release from Cricket West Indies Bishop made an impression when playing for the West Indies Academy in the recent CG United Super 50 Cup and Academy series against Emerging Ireland.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is particularly delighted with this success and commends Bishop for his unwavering dedication for the game that has led him to this incredible point in his career.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Sen. The. Hon Jonathan La Crette said this is exciting news, stating that Bishop’s selection aligns with the Ministry’s vision of supporting talented youth in their transition from local to regional and international levels. Minister La Crette assured of the government’s continued support for Grenada’s talented young athletes.

Clyde Telesford, Cricket Coach in the Ministry of Sports, saw Bishop as a player with significant promise in cricket as early as the U15 level. Bishop is a brilliant batsman with a fantastic attitude and ambition, said coach Telesford, who mentored Bishop from Grenada U15 to Windwards U17.

Clyde noted that while playing for the Windward under-17 team, selectors, notably Jamaican Robert Haynes, took notice of his skill level and noted he was unquestionably a player of the future. Bishop continued to play at a good level after joining the Senior Windward Islands Team, Volcanoes.

Coach Telesford believes that the top order batsman would surely make Grenada and the West Indies proud.

Teddy Bishop is the fifth Grenadian male cricketer to be selected to play for team West Indies. He comes after Junior Murray, Rawle Lewis, Devon Smith and Andre Fletcher, all who have made us so proud being part of the West Indies team.