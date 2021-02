A key player in Grenada’s passport-selling scheme known as Citizenship By Investment (CBI), Percival Clouden has quit the job amidst reports of a growing rift between himself and Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell. Well-placed sources told THE NEW TODAY that Clouden, the brother of prominent attorney-at-law, Anselm Clouden, has sent…

A high court judge in Grenada has started hearing a case brought against the State by a female Permanent Secretary who levelled allegations of “ghost payments” being made under the SEED programme for the poor and vulnerable in the Ministry of Social Development. Acting Permanent Secretary Veronica Charles has hired…