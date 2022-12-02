The Top 10 Caribbean Countries For Foreign Direct Investments

By NAN Business Editor

News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Fri. Dec. 2, 2022: The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has released its annual data on Foreign Direct Investment in the Caribbean and Latin America for 2021. The combined regions saw a 40.7 growth more than in 2020, but this growth was not enough to achieve the levels seen prior to the pandemic.

In the Caribbean, Guyana was the country that exhibited the greatest growth in inflows, surpassing the Dominican Republic, which in prior years had been the leading recipient of investments in that subregion. So what are the countries in the Caribbean that benefited from inward FDI last year? Here’s the top 10 from high to low.

CountryFDI in USDGuyana4,453,000,000Dominican Republic3,102,000,000The Bahamas1,185,000,000Jamaica320,000,000Barbados237,000,000Grenada144,000,000Belize125,000,000Antigua & Barbuda104,000,000Saint Vincent and the Grenadines65,000,000Saint Lucia47,000,000

St. Kitts received just USD 40 million in FD investment in 2021.

DROPS

Trinidad and Tobago reported a drop off of 777.6 million USD in investments in 2021 while Suriname reported a drop by 132.7 million. Haiti saw no investments in 2020 or 2021. In 2019 Haiti had secured USD 56 million in FD investments.