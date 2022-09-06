The Weeknd Heartbroken Over Canceled Show After Losing His Voice

The Weeknd had to cancel the second night of his show in Los Angeles after he lost his voice mid-performance and had an emotional breakdown.

The entire incident unfolded before fans and was caught on video just about 15 minutes into the show while his track “Can’t Feel My Face” was being played by the band.

Saturday night was the second night of his two-night sold-out shows at So Fi stadium in L.A. The artist wasn’t seen while the band played the track, but he later emerged as he spoke in a raspy voice to inform fans that he had to cancel the show since he lost his voice.

Sources say The Weeknd is still devastated over what happened and vowing to make amends for his loyal fans who paid premium bucks to see him performed live.

“Abel is heartbroken man he really feel some type of way about pulling the plug but felt it was the right thing to do,” sources close to the Canadian singer told Urban Islandz on Tuesday. “At the moment he isn’t sure what happened he just lost his voice. This can happen to anyone and just unfortunate it happened during his performance. Knowing Abel, he will make it up to his fans cuz that’s the type of person he is.”

The artist had shouted in a previous song he was performing, which may have caused him to strain his voice. As fans stood confused while the band played, the artist emerged from backstage to apologize to fans. At the time the incident occurred, the artist was on the third song of his set.

On Sunday morning, The Weeknd released a statement on his Twitter account where he addressed fans and explained what took place.

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date,” the tweet read.

The Weeknd did not reveal any more information on whether he is receiving medical treatment or his position on upcoming shows. He is scheduled to perform in Sweden, and he also has two shows in for later in September.