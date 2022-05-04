‘The world has not forgotten us’: Nigeria’s Buhari thankful for UN chief’s visit amid war in Ukraine

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN)Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his visit to the country, saying that he is grateful the West African nation hasn’t been forgotten amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Guterres, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time as secretary-general, said he had traveled to Nigeria “to express his solidarity with victims of terrorism,” according to a statement from his office.

Buhari received Guterres at the Presidential Villa in the capital Abuja Wednesday, where he expressed gratitude for the UN’s support for the country’s fight against terrorism.

The Nigerian leader had been concerned that the war in Ukraine could distract the world’s attention to the war against terror, but said Guterres’ visit showed that “the world has not forgotten us,” according to a statement released Wednesday by Buhari’s special adviser Femi Adesina.

Nigeria is grappling with the decades-long battle against Islamist groups that have left thousands dead and millions displaced in the country’s northern region. Boko Haram fighters and its affiliates continue to carry out brutal attacks across swaths of the region in their quest for control.