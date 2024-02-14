There has been no eruption of Kick ’em Jenny Submarine Volcano

The Public is hereby notified that there has been no eruption of the Kick’-em-Jenny Submarine Volcano since February 9th, 2024. The University of the West Indies, Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) advised the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) of increased seismic activity at the Kick’-em- Jenny (KeJ) Submarine Volcano beginning at 23:14 on Friday, 9th February 2024.

Since 3:00 a.m., on Sunday, 11th February, the elevated activity has ceased, and seismic activity at the volcano has returned to NORMAL levels. There has been no eruption and there is no threat of Tsunami.

It should be noted that the level of activity at the Kick’-em-Jenny Submarine Volcano can either increase, decrease, or remain at normal readings. Additionally, activity levels can fluctuate. However, there is no current threat of a Tsunami or adverse effects to the coastline or residents of Grenada and the Eastern Caribbean.

The UWI SRC will continue to monitor the Submarine Volcano and provide updated analyses of the situation. The four (4) fully functional seismic stations in the north of Grenada continue to provide data on the activities at Kick’-em-Jenny on a twenty-four-hour basis.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

For additional information, please contact Mrs. Ruth Jacob-Roberts, Public Information Officer at NaDMA 440-8390-4: cell 533-0766, or email: [email protected] and [email protected].

NaDMA is the official source of all disaster-related information in Grenada.