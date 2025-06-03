“They Are Our Neighbors” – Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On ICE Raids Rocking Los Angeles 

News Americas, New York, NY, June 11, 2025: Amid ongoing ICE raids that have shaken immigrant communities in Los Angeles, thousands of residents have flooded the streets in protest — and now, celebrity voices are adding their weight to the outcry.

Kim Kardashian, a longtime public figure with past ties to high-profile Republicans, broke her silence Tuesday, calling the immigration enforcement actions “inhumane” in a statement shared via Instagram.

FLASHBACK- US celebrity Kim Kardashian (L) leaves with her mother Kris Jenner (R) the Assize Court after testifying in a trial over the 2016 robbery that saw her relieved of millions of dollars’ worth of jewellery at gunpoint in Paris, on May 13, 2025. The trial of this sensational nine million euro jewellery robbery opened in Paris on April 28, 2025. (Photo by LEO VIGNAL / AFP) (Photo by LEO VIGNAL/AFP via Getty Images)

“When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals — great,” Kardashian wrote. “But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right.”

The protests erupted in response to a dramatic escalation in enforcement: National Guard and U.S. Marine forces were deployed to Los Angeles at the direction of Donald Trump, a move that has drawn sharp condemnation from lawmakers and civil rights advocates.

Kardashian’s statement emphasized her deep personal ties to the city. “As someone who grew up in Los Angeles, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, co-workers, and family,” she said.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur’s remarks are notable given her previous interactions with the Trump administration. She famously worked with Donald Trump in 2018 to help commute the sentence of Alice Johnson, a grandmother serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense.

Kardashian acknowledged her political associations but made clear that her values remain rooted in justice. “No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants,” she said. “We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely. There HAS to be a BETTER way.”

Other celebrities, including Eva Longoria, Mark Ruffalo, and rapper Doechii, have also expressed solidarity with the protesters. Their support underscores the growing cultural resistance to immigration raids that critics say disproportionately target nonviolent individuals and tear families apart.

The situation in Los Angeles continues to evolve, but voices like Kardashian’s are bringing national attention to what many are calling a humanitarian crisis in the heart of the city.