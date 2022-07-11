Things To Do When Planning A Trip To The Caribbean From Europe

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. July 11, 2022: The Caribbean is one of the popular destinations for summer vacations, as it is closer to Europe than the favorite destinations in Southeast Asia. Here are some things you need to do when planning your Caribbean trip.

Before your trip

Several Caribbean islands are open to UK tourists, so you only need a passport. However, some islands require a visa. So, check the latest advice from the Foreign Office and prepare your visas for the islands you intend to visit. If you only speak English, choose the destinations where your language is widely spoken.

You should also visit your GP to ensure you have all the required vaccinations. If you are on prescription medicine, ask your GP for a new prescription so you can take your medication with you. Likewise, ensure that your medications are in their original packaging.Get your hair ready for the trip. Tell your hairdresser that you are going to the Caribbean before getting a hair treatment. The sun can be relentless, so getting your hair ready for sun exposure is necessary.However, if you told your hairdresser about your trip and they insisted on bleaching or colouring your hair for the trip, and it got damaged due to sun exposure, you might be entitled to hairdressing claims when you get back home. You can seek advice from a professional law firm specialising in personal injuries.Ensure you have travel medical insurance to cover emergencies. You should also have comprehensive travel insurance that will cover the activities you plan to do.

During the trip

The best time to visit the Caribbean islands is during the shoulder season – May, June, and November. There will still be sunny days with an occasional drizzle. Bring summer clothes and some sweaters, as the nights could be cooler. Do not forget your open sandals and flip-flops.

Protect your passport and all your valuables. Keep them in the hotel safe. Carry a photocopy of your passport, leave another copy in your luggage, and email a copy to someone you trust. Moreover, ensure you lock all the entryways into your hotel room.Many shops accept Euros and US dollars, although they might not give you change. Bring enough money and exchange some for local currency. Most of the Caribbean islands’ items are imported so that the prices can be higher.Rent a car if you can and hire a reliable tour guide if you are not in a tour group. Ask the hotel concierge for recommendations.Use plenty of sunscreen with high SPF and mosquito repellent to protect your skin.If you are going to Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, or Barbados, tap water is safe to drink. However, if you are outside your hotel, drinking bottled water is a good idea.Be aware that there will always be petty criminals, thieves, and scammers, so learn to stay safe. Join legitimate excursions and guided tours with a group.

Enjoy your trip to the Caribbean but make sure you take all the necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy.