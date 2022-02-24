This is how your wallet could be affected by the Russia-Ukraine crisis

This is how your wallet could be affected by the Russia-Ukraine crisis
The content originally appeared on: CNN

This is how your wallet could be affected by the Russia-Ukraine crisis

President Biden has announced new sanctions against Russia amid growing tensions between the country and Ukraine. CNN’s Brian Todd explains how the move could affect your pocketbook.

This is how your wallet could be affected by the Russia-Ukraine crisis

