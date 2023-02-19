‘Thoughtful, Talented And Patriotic’ – Pierre Laments Passing Of Media ‘Giant’ Wayne Whitfield – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has expressed sorrow over the death of media veteran Wayne Whitfield, describing the deceased as ‘this giant of a man.’

“Thoughtful, talented, and patriotic, Wayne truly loved and served this country well,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.

Whitfield passed away last week and was Managing Director of Mediazone Productions and Choice TV.

“To his wife Anya, their sons, and family, my sincerest condolences to you on the passing of this giant of a man,” the Saint Lucia Prime Minister wrote.

Last year at the national awards, Whitfield received the Saint Lucia Medal of Merit Gold for his service to broadcasting.

Before his foray into broadcasting, he made a name for himself in the art world, participating in national and regional competitions as a member of the St. Mary’s College art troupe and teaching art at the college.

Whitfield won a national competition in 1985 for a commemorative stamp design.

The design appeared on a Saint Lucia stamp.

He later joined Daher Broadcasting Service, worked at Helen Television, launched the media company Visual Domain with a group of other young professionals, and later Media Zone Production Inc and Choice Television where he was Managing Director, Executive Producer, and Creative Director.

Wayne’s colleagues in the media paid glowing tribute to him, remembering him as a great artist and a great talent.

They observed that he was a visionary with a passion for creativity and innovation.

Others recalled him as a mentor with a calm persona, a great friend, and a good leader who patiently assisted them in getting where they are today.

Wayne Whitfield is the second member of the local media fraternity to have passed away recently.

Guy Ellis, former editor of the Voice Newspaper and the Mirror newspaper, died a few days ago.

