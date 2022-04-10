Three deaths in separate incidents highlight sky-high tensions in Israel, West Bank

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Jerusalem (CNN)Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinian women in separate incidents in the West Bank on Sunday, further heightening tensions between Israelis and Palestinians after weeks of deadly attacks. In a third incident, a Jewish man was shot dead in Israel after allegedly trying to steal a gun being carried by a soldier.

In the first incident, on Sunday morning, a 47-year-old woman was shot as she approached a checkpoint near the West Bank village of Husan. The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the woman as Ghada Sbatin, a widow and a mother of six.

The Israeli army said the woman, who it did not name, had been told to stop by soldiers as she approached the checkpoint. When she failed to do so, soldiers fired warning shots in the air, the army said. Video of the incident appears to show the woman breaking into a run as she moves forward, at which point, the army said, soldiers “fired towards the suspect’s lower body.”

