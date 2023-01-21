Three Men Charged For Incident At St. George’s School

Following police investigations into an incident which transpired at a St. George school, on Thursday 12th January 2023, Sheldon Clarke, 39 years old, Jamel Clarke, 36 years old, and Josuua Clarke, 19 years old, all of Jean Anglais, St. George, were each charged with the offences of Disorderly Behavior and Trespass.

Sheldon and Jamel were also charged with being in possession of offensive weapons.

The men were each granted bail in the sum of $4,000.00 with one surety. They are scheduled to appear at St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on March 9th, 2023.