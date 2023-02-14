TOO LENIENT! DPP to appeal four-year sentence under new Firearms Act Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewelyn, has signaled that her office will be appealing the sentence of four years and three months handed to Dennis Mundell on February 10, for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mundell, 28, otherwise called ‘Gin Sing’ is the first person to be sentenced under the new Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act (FPRRA), which carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years behind bars.

In a release on Monday, Llewelyn’s office said: “Upon further consultation and review of the FPRRA and the specific facts of this case (Rex v Dennis Mundell), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has formed the considered view that the interest of justice may be best served if a review and appeal of the sentence of four years and three months imprisonment is pursued in the Court of Appeal”.

Section 5 of the FPRRA states that no one should be in possession of a prohibited weapon and that anyone who contravenes that order commits a felony and should be sentenced to life imprisonment or not less than 15 years.

The ODPP said that after scrutinising the provisions of the FPRRA, it will “take the appropriate administrative steps” to file the relevant appeal in order for the Court of Appeal to pronounce a more appropriate sentence.

Mundell, of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 13, who was arrested on suspicion of murder but hit with firearms charges, was handed the 51-month sentence in the Gun Court last Friday. The sentencing judge was Justice Calys Wiltshire.

Mundell had pleaded guilty on December 16 last year to illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was sentenced to four years and six months on each charge but three months were deducted for time already spent behind bars.

Mundell had been on the run for nearly two years for an alleged murder, when he was held during a police operation at premises in St Catherine on December 2. An illegal firearm and ammunition were seized during the operation.

While the Government has repeatedly highlighted that persons found in breach of the new Firearms Act will face a mandatory minimum 15 years in prison, the judge took several factors into consideration in sentencing Mundell.

Among the factors were that Mundell had no previous conviction and he pleaded guilty at the first reasonable occasion and did not waste the court’s time. Wiltshire also noted that Mundell had cooperated with the police and appeared remorseful.

Starting at 10 years, Justice Wiltshire, after considering the mitigating and aggravating factors, deducted one year from the sentence. The sentence was further reduced to four years and six months after Mundell was given the maximum discount of 50 per cent.

Despite what appears to be a lenient sentence for Mundell under the new law, he is still to face the court on a murder charge.

He has been accused of killing 21-year-old Romaine Atkinson of Tewari Crescent, Kingston 13 on Christmas Day, 2020.

Reports are that about 2:20 pm on the day in question, Atkinson was assisting a neighbour to prepare dinner at Tewari Crescent, when Mundell and another man approached and opened gunfire hitting Atkinson multiple times to the head and upper body.

Mundell fled the scene and was on the run until he was captured last December.

NewsAmericasNow.com