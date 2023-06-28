Traffic Arrangements for Fisherman’s Birthday Celebration 2023

The Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public that the following traffic arrangements will be in effect, on Thursday 29th June 2023, to facilitate Fisherman’s Birthday Celebration, Gouyave, St. John.

Traffic towards St. George’s:

Vehicles travelling from Victoria towards St. George, on reaching the junction of Upper Depradine Street and Hills View Road will turn left onto Hills View Road and right onto Edward Street then left onto Langton Road continuing towards Central Depradine Street towards St. George’s.

Traffic towards Victoria:

Vehicles travelling from St. George direction towards Victoria will travel along Lower Depradine Street, turn right onto St. Peters Street, travel along Hubble Bridge up towards Middle River then left onto Gouyave Estate continuing onto Dr. Belle Public Road and right onto Upper Depradine Street towards Victoria.

No Entry

Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Dr. Belle from its junction with Upper Depradine Street.Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Langton Road from its junction with Central Gouyave Estate.Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Mongo Road from its junction with Middle River.Lane Junction from its junction with Edward Street and Boykes.Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Central Depradine Street from the area of the Nutmeg Pool.Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Central Depradine from its junction with Lower Depradine Street and St. Peter’s Street.

One Way

Vehicles will be allowed to travel Central Gouyave Estate Public Road which connects to Dr. Belle Public Road only toward Victoria direction.Vehicles will be allowed to travel only up Langton Road from its junction with Edward Street and Langton Road.Vehicles will be allowed to travel along Mongo Road from its junction with Central Gouyave Estate Road only toward St. George’s direction.

No Parking

Parking will be allowed in the following areas:

St. Peters Street.Lower Depradine Street down towards Mayor’s Pharmacy.Upper Depradine Street from the fish market towards Maran Public Road.Edward Street.Central Depradine Street.St. Dominique Street.

Buses:

Buses travelling towards Victoria and Sauteurs will use the Bus Stop on St. Peter’s Street opposite the Anglican Church. The Gouyave buses will travel along Central Depradine Street and turn by the gas station.

During and at the end of Fisherman Birthday activity buses will be allowed to pick up passengers at Central Depradine Street close to the gas station and Nutmeg Pool then travel along St. Dominic Street right onto St. Peter’s Street then left onto Lower Depradine Street.

Parking:

Parking will be allowed in the following areas:

Lower Depradine Street, (from Cuthbert Peters Park to speed bump close to Mayor’s Pharmacy on its right side towards Gouyave).Maran Public Road where no obstruction or inconvenience is likely to be cause.

NB: Mabouya Public Road will be used for alternative parking in the event that there is a good lightening system put in place by the Fisherman’s Birthday Committee.

Emergency Route:

All emergency vehicles will travel along Central Depradine Street, Lance Bridge Upper, turn right onto New Street, left onto Edward Street, left onto Hills View Road and right onto Upper Depradine Street.

VIP Parking:

VIP parking will be at the Methodist Church yard on Chapel Lane.

Taxi:

All taxis’ will be placed on St. Francis Street; this includes all the buses that ply Clozier, Loretto and Florida routes.

Detour signs and directional arrows will be placed in strategic areas along both routes in order to assist motorists.

The public and in particular motorists are encouraged to adhere to the temporary traffic arrangements. The Royal Grenada Police Force apologizes for any inconvenience caused.