Traffic Arrangements for the Launch of the 50th Anniversary of Grenada’s Independence

The Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the public of the following traffic arrangements to facilitate the launch of the 50th Anniversary of Grenada’s Independence on Tuesday 31st October 2023, at The Carenage Public Road, St. George’s.

No Entry

No vehicles will be allowed to travel along The Carenage Public Road from its intersection with Hughes Street between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

PARKING:

Parking will be allowed on a portion of The Carenage Public Road from its intersection with Hughes Street to the area close to the Rhum Runner on both sides of the road.

Vehicles travelling from Burns Point Roundabout direction will only be allowed to access The Carenage up to its Hughes Street intersection until 6:00 pm.Buses travelling towards the town of St. George can proceed unto Lowther’s Lane, Archibald Avenue and Lucas Street.Buses will be allowed to pick up passengers at Burns Point Roundabout and Tanteen Public Road.

The RGPF thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding and regrets any inconvenience which may be caused.