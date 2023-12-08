Traffic Arrangements for two (2) International T20 Cricket Matches

The Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public and in particular motorists that the following traffic arrangements will be in effect for the two (2) T20 Matches (West Indies vs. England) at the National Cricket Stadium on Thursday 14th and Saturday 16th December 2023.

All vehicular traffic entering the National Stadium will use the Queen’s Park Ring Road from its intersection with Cherry Hill or Mt. Rush, St. George.

No vehicular traffic will be allowed to enter the National Stadium from the Green Bridge entrance.

Vehicular traffic via the Humpback Bridge will be restricted, to allow for VIPs/ Dignitaries only and persons with special permit from the organizers.

NO ENTRY:

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed in the following areas:

Old Fort public road from its junction with Lucas Street.Cemetery Hill from its junction with Church Street.Humpback Bridge from its junction with River Road.The Ring Road from its junction with Mt. Rush Public Road to the direction of the Humpback Bridge.

PUBLIC PARKING:

Public parking will be available in the following areas:

Concrete area car park at the Athletic StadiumWesley College Playing Field

VIP PARKING

Parking to the front of the National Stadium adjacent to River Road will be restricted to allow for VIPs/ Dignitaries only.

Persons with special access passes will be allowed to park at Gate Six (6).

NO PARKING:

No parking will be allowed in the following areas on either side of the road:

Melville Street from the Fish Market to Cherry HillQueen’s Park Road from its junction with the Green Bridge to the National Stadium.River Road from Purcell’s lumber yard to the roundabout close to La Qua Brothers Crematorium.Mt. Rush public road from its junction with the Ring Road.National Stadium main entrance public way from Green Bridge.

ONE-WAY:

At the conclusion of the games River Road Public Road will be one way traffic towards the direction of Mt. Gay.

NB. Only buses will be exempted from same.

NO VENDING

No vending will be allowed along Queen’s Park Road from Green Bridge to the main entrance of the National Stadium or any other area in the vicinity of the National Stadium.