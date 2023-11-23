Traffic Delay – River Road, St. George

The Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public and in particular motorists that there will be a delay in the flow of vehicular traffic along River Road Public Road in the vicinity of Steel’s Auto Supplies, on Saturday 25th to Sunday 26th November 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 12 midnight.

This delay is necessary to facilitate the placing of culverts along the road in that area.

The RGPF thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding and regrets any inconvenience which may be caused.