Traffic Notice – Road Closure

The Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public and in particular motorists, that the following streets within the town of St. Georges will be closed to vehicular traffic commencing Monday 18th December 2023, until further notice.

Granby Street between Grenville Street and Halifax Street.Hillsborough Street between Grenville Street and Halifax Street.

This closure is necessary to facilitate vending in those areas for the Yuletide Season.

Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes.

The Traffic Department thanks the general public for their cooperation and understanding and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.