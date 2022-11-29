Travel in Threes with the 6:30 queen! Loop Jamaica

A very animated Renee Natasha McLean, known professionally as Renee 6:30, sat and chatted with Loop News this week about her top travel spots.

The Jamaican dancer, actress, model and choreographer, who is also a dancehall artiste, namedropped four places, including Canada and Marbella, Spain.

She’s travelled far and wide either in promotion of her own music or to support local artistes in performance, so three was simply too few a number

Her fourth top travel spot is Turks and Caicos, which she described as “nice…the first place me ever travel go out of Jamaica.”