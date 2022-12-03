Treasury Launches Micro Payments Cheque Collection For Soufriere, Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Treasury Department has now decentralized its cheque printing and collection service to its Soufriere and Vieux Fort Sub-Accountants offices.

This move is being hailed as necessary but long overdue by the Parliamentary Representatives for the respective areas.

The new service will also improve access to payments, build resilience, and improve equity in the delivery of government services.

More in this report from Glen Simon

SOURCE: National Competitiveness and Productivity Council

