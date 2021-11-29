Trey Songz Accused Of Sexual Assault In Las Vegas, Cops Investigating

Trey Songz is under police investogation for an alleged sexual assault case.

The police are reportedly investigating the allegation that Trey Songz allegedly raped a woman in Las Vegas this past weekend. Brief details have been shared by TMZ, which cites confirmation that the police are indeed investigating a sex crime complaint.

Police sources have confirmed with the celebrity news site that the singer is the subject of the complaint and that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident which allegedly took place at the Cosmopolitan.

The news site said that there was no detail as to when the alleged assault occurred, but a report was made on Sunday.

So far, Trey Songz has not been arrested, and sources say that the singer is cooperating with the police.

The singer had spent the past weekend ringing in his 37th birthday at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday night.

According to TMZ, the singer and members of his entourage invited a group of women back with them to their hotel as they were leaving the club. Trey Songz has not commented on the incident.

In May of this year, the R&B crooner was accused of a hit-and-run after a woman accused her of hitting her car and leaving the scene. She told police that she injured her hand in the incident. According to the police report, that incident appears to be a case of road rage.