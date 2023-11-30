Trinidadian Charged with Capital Murder, Remanded; St. Patrick and St. John Residents Charged with Possession of Firearms and Ammunition

Isreal Farrel

Trinidadian Charged with Capital Murder, Remanded

Isreal Farrel, 20 years, Machine Operator, a Citizen of Trinidad and Tobago was arrested and charged by members of the Criminal Investigation Department, with Capital Murder, in connection with the death of Delvon Thomas of Carriacou.

Additionally, Mr. Farrel was charged with four (4) counts of Attempted Capital Murder, two (2) counts of Possession of Illegal Firearms and two (2) counts of Possession of Ammunition in connection with two separate shooting incidents committed on August 14th, 2023, at Mt. Egmont, St. George, and November 20th, 2023, at Woburn, St. George.

Mr Farrel appeared at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday 29th November 2023, and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prisons.

He is scheduled to return to court on December 19th, 2023.

St. Patrick and St. John Residents Charged with Possession of Firearms and Ammunition

On Thursday 23rd November 2023, officers executed a search warrant at the premises of Eyssen Joseph, 34 years old, Self-employed of River Sallee, St. Patrick which led to the seizure of five (5) firearms and two hundred and eight-one (281) rounds of Ammunition.

As a result, Mr. Joseph was arrested and charged for the offences of Possession of Illegal Firearms and Possession of Ammunition. He appeared at the St. David Magistrate Court on November 28th, 2023, and was granted bail in the sum of one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00) with two (2) sureties.

As part of his bail conditions, he was placed on a daily curfew between the hours of 7:00 pm and 5:00 a.m., he is required to surrender all travel documents, and report to the Grenville Police Stations every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Also, jointly charged were Mary Williams, 52 years old Nurse of River Sallee, St. Patrick and Zara DeCoteau, 35 years old, Supervisor of Gouyave Estate, St. John for the offences of Possession of Illegal Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

Ms. Williams and Ms. DeCoteau were granted bail in the sum of seventy-five thousand ($75,000.00) dollars with two (2) sureties.

They are required to surrender all travel documents, report to Sauteurs Police Station every Monday and Friday between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and have no contact with the witnesses in this matter.

They are all scheduled to return to the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court on December 8th, 2023.