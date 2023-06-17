TROPICAL STORM BRET TO AFFECT THE LESSER ANTILLES

St. George’s, Grenada – Wednesday, June 21st, 2023

The Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport has informed the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) that at 11:00 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.0 North, longitude 52.5 West, approximately 542 nautical miles east northeast of Grenada. Its maximum sustained winds are 60mph (95 km/h) and minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).

Bret is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles on Thursday, move across the Lesser Antilles late Thursday and Thursday night, and then move westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea Friday and Saturday.

The Government of St. Lucia has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for St. Lucia. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados, Dominica, and Martinique.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within the next 36 to 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 24 to 36 hours.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of Bret since additional watches or warnings will likely be required for these islands later today.

Please note that Grenada and its dependencies are NOT under Tropical Storm watch or warning at this time!

The Meteorological Office and NaDMA will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Bret and provide updates. The public is reminded to follow the advisories and forecasts issued by the Meteorological Office and NaDMA.