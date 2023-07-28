TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK (COURTESY: NHC) METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES, MBIA

AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20 °N AND 45 – 65 °W

Tropical wave: A tropical wave extends along 62W from 03N to 19N, approximately 18 nautical miles west of Grenada, moving west at around 15 to 20 kt. No significant convection is observed with this wave. Despite this, the wave is still expected to induce an increase in cloud cover and showers along with a medium chance of thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday.

Tropical wave: Shower activity has increased since yesterday in association with a tropical wave located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system in a few days, and a tropical depression could form early next week while the system moves generally west northwestward over the tropical Atlantic. This wave has a low (20%) during the next two days and a medium (60%) chance of development over the next 7 days.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor these systems.