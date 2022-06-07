Trouble Murder Suspect To Turn Self In, Female Identified As A Rapper

Rockdale County police have revealed that Trouble murder suspect has agreed to turn himself in after killing the rapper in a violent home invasion.

The woman he was visiting has been identified as an upcoming rapper named Rissa Royce. Police have not confirmed the woman’s identity but did say that the rapper was shot and pronounced dead at the woman’s apartment in Conyers, Georgia. The incident occurred around 3:20 am on Sunday morning.

According to police, a man named Jamichael Jones, 33, is wanted for questioning on allegations of murder, home invasion, and aggravated assault of both the rapper and Royce.

Police have confirmed that the woman and the man wanted for questioning were involved in a “domestic situation.”

The woman has not broken her silence since the rapper’s death at her Lake St. James apartment complex in Conyers. Reports are that she was also injured in the attack and was hospitalized.

Persons close to the rapper say he was at the club earlier in the evening and left the club in a yellow Lamborghini to visit Royce at her house. Her ex-boyfriend also showed up at the apartment after the rapper arrived, and the two got into an argument and scuffle before Jones shot and killed Trouble.

Contrary to previous reports, Trouble died at the apartment complex and not the hospital.

Meanwhile, Rissa Royce is said to be an upcoming rapper and her photos and Instagram profile have been shared online. A photo of the scene of the murder was also shared, which allegedly shows the area where the rapper was shot. Blood spatters can be seen soaked into the carpet next to a front door where the rapper was reportedly shot. A pair of red socks lay on the carpet while blood is also splattered on the door and walls of the apartment.

Rockdale Public Information Officer Jedediah Canty, at a press conference on Sunday, said that Jones is still not in custody. She also added that it “was not a love triangle” as the “victim did not know the suspect.” However, she did not have more details about the relationship between Trouble and the woman, but she did confirm that the rapper and Royce were inside her apartment when the incident occurred.

Trouble was shot one time in the chest and died on the scene, Canty confirmed to reporters on Sunday.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office indicated that the suspect, Jamichael Jones, 33, has agreed to turn himself in to police after law enforcement launched a manhunt for his arrest, 11 Alive reported. At the time of this publication he remains at large.