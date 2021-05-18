The True Blue Bay Resort in the south of the island has laid out its plans for re-opening for the upcoming tourist season. In a release to staff members, the resort said that while it will not resort to mandatory vaccination of staffers in the fight against Covid-19 but staffers…
True Blue Bay: Unvaccinated workers will have to take a PCR test every month
The True Blue Bay Resort in the south of the island has laid out its plans for re-opening for the upcoming tourist season. In a release to staff members, the resort said that while it will not resort to mandatory vaccination of staffers in the fight against Covid-19 but staffers…