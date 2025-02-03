blinking-dotLive updates,

people hold a Mexican flag at a protest

Video Duration 00 minutes 38 seconds play-arrow00:38

Trudeau says Canada will retaliate by imposing 25% tariffs on US imports

  • US President Donald Trump is set to hold talks with the leaders of Canada, Mexico to discuss the punishing tariffs he is imposing on the neighbouring countries as well as China.
  • This comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio travelled to Panama to tell its leader to end China’s alleged influence over the Panama Canal or face action from Washington.