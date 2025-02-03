World News
Trump threatens tariffs on EU as trade war rattles Asian markets
03 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- US President Donald Trump is set to hold talks with the leaders of Canada, Mexico to discuss the punishing tariffs he is imposing on the neighbouring countries as well as China.
- This comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio travelled to Panama to tell its leader to end China’s alleged influence over the Panama Canal or face action from Washington.