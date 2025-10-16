Rowdy group tried to mash-up NDC meeting Men appear in court for rape of SGU students Project Polaris comes under scrutiny Prime vows not to appear before Justice Actie Cultural Exchanges, A Bridge for Promoting Mutual Understanding Wilson speaks out against some GOC Executive members
Trump threatens ‘to go in and kill’ Hamas in Gaza over internal clashes 

16 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to break the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas if the Palestinian group continues to target gangs and alleged Israeli collaborators in Gaza.

“If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them,” Trump wrote in a social media post on Thursday. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The statement appears to signal an about-face from Trump, who earlier this week expressed support for Hamas’s crackdown on gangs in the Palestinian territory.

“They did take out a couple of gangs that were very bad, very, very bad gangs,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday. “And they did take them out, and they killed a number of gang members. And that didn’t bother me much, to be honest with you. That’s OK.”

More to come…

 

