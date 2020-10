President Donald Trump has tweeted for the first time since arriving in hospital to be treated for Covid-19, saying, “Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!“

Students of the T.A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) in Grenada have accused the Minister for Education, Emmalin Pierre of betraying and abandoning them as they struggle to resolve problems with their exam grades. On Friday, they picketed the Ministry of Education building in the Botanical Gardens in St. George demanding…