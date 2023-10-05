Two (2) Infants Die Following Vehicular Accidents; Missing Teenager

Two (2) Infants Die Following Vehicular Accident

Police are investigating two (2) vehicular accidents which resulted in the death of two infants, ages one year and eleven months, and a two-year-old.

The first accident occurred sometime after 8:00 a.m., on Wednesday 4th October 2023, along the Grand Anse Public Road, St. George involving two vehicles, one driven by a female (accompanied by two occupants including the deceased infant) and another vehicle driven by a male.

The occupants of both vehicles were taken to the General Hospital to seek medical attention. The infant was subsequently pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

The other accident occurred sometime after 7:00 a.m. today, Thursday 5th October 2023, along the La Poterie Public Road, St. Andrew involving the two-year-old child and a motor vehicle.

The child was taken to the Princess Alice Hospital to seek medical attention and was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

Police investigations continue into both accidents.

The Commissioner and members of the Royal Grenada Police Force extend sincere condolences to the loved ones of both infants.

Missing Teenager

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Tennisha Nelson, 12 years old, Student of La Borie, St. George. She is approximately five feet six inches in height, slim built and brown in complexion with cornrow hairstyle.

Tennisha left her home for school on Wednesday 4th October 2023, and has not returned since.

Anyone seeing Tennisha Nelson or has any information about her whereabouts is kindly asked to contact St. Paul’s Police Station – 440 3224; St. Central Police Station – 440 2244; Police Emergency – 911; Police Hotline – 444 1958 or the nearest police station.