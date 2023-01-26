Two people injured in Baxters Road shooting Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News
Two people injured in Baxters Road shooting
Investigations are ongoing
Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred along Baxters Road, Bridgetown, St Michael.
Lawmen received a report around 5:52 pm of a shooting in the car park of a supermarket.
Spokesperson Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss reports a female and a 28-year-old male were injured. The injuries are non-life threatening.
