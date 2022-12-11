Tyrique creating a family legacy with Carringtons Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Tyrique Wilson is creating a legacy for his children and grandchildren.

The 20-year-old UWI Cave Hill law student is the founder and owner of Carringtons Rum Cream, a Barbadian cream liqueur, which is based on a recipe by his grandfather, Hurlstone “Harold” Wilson, who passed away in 2016.

Barbadian brand, Carringtons Rum Cream

Tyrique started the brand in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic at the age of 18. After his other business ventures such as photography and a clothing store came to an abrupt cessation due to the pandemic, Tyrique saw this start-up as an opportunity to break the poverty cycle.

“I played around with different types of entrepreneurial efforts. However, when the pandemic hit I realised that those types of businesses weren’t immune to such occurrences in the way that other areas could be.

When I sat down and I started to think about what could I do, I realised the answer was right in front of me and that was the recipe my grandfather had always been making. So in 2020, I took a couple months, I thought about and I developed the brand,” he told Loop.

“I decided to take it up not only as a way to earn a living but equally as a way to honour him even though he is no longer with us,” Tyrique continued.

Originally named Sunbury, the liqueur was rebranded on November 22, 2022 to Carringtons – where Tyrique grew up, Carrington’s Village, St Michael.

In the span of two years, the demand for Carringtons has grown exponentially. This is quite the feat as he launched during the height of the pandemic. Tyrique shared that it wasn’t all smooth sailing. He was forced to stagger production in 2020 and 2021 because of the global shipping blockage, it was difficult to source bottles. But now their greatest challenge is fulfilling the growing demand – Carringtons original and coconut cream are a hit.

“I would say our biggest challenge, now the brand has gained some traction is keeping up with demand.”

He has also had to acquire “additional hands” to help with the production. Carringtons operations isn’t a one-man show, Tyrique’s mother and grandmother help with sales, testing and promotions. When he has a pop up at Sky Mall or Sunset Crest, you will certainly see either by his side helping out.

“Whenever I go out to sell my family is always with me, whether it be my mother or my grandmother. Even if they don’t help with the production, they are always here face to face with the customers helping me interact,” he revealed.

Tyrique’s entrepreneurial spirit is fuelled by his family and his environment. He shared that he knew from an early age that being self-made would lead to financial gains and progress.

“Growing up as a young boy in Carrington’s Village, I was immediately taught the value of entrepreneurship, particularly as it relates to breaking the cycle of poverty. So, creating a family brand now that is as scalable as I believe Carringtons is would allow us to step away from the curse and and flourish financially,” he explained.

When asked why one should buy Carringtons, Tyrique said: “If you like Baileys, this is better and Bajan!”

During this Christmas season, you can look out for Carringtons Rum Cream at Sky Mall, Haggatt Hall on December 16, PieceofBarbados Pop Up at Sunset Crest on December 17 and Hilton on December 18.

Instagram: @drinkcarringtons

NewsAmericasNow.com