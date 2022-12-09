U.S. Consular Officer To Hold Appointments For U.S. Citizens In St. Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

We are pleased to announce that a Consular Officer from the U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will visit St. Lucia on Thursday, December 15, 2022, to provide limited, routine U.S. Citizens Services, and accept applications for U.S. passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad.

Consular Officers are unable to discuss visa cases during these outreach trips.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: We no longer accept handwritten passport application forms. You must fill out all passport application forms online at www.travel.state.gov and then print them.

Please have all forms completed prior to your appointment and bring originals and copies of all supporting documents.

Limited, routine appointments in St. Lucia will be held at Coco Palm, Rodney Bay Village Thursday, December 15: 9 a.m. to 4p.m.

You must make an appointment online to meet with the Consular Officer. Passport renewal applications with imminent travel plans will be given priority.

The appointment calendar is now available here: https://bb.usembassy.gov/consular-outreach-visits-for-u-s-citizen-services

Fees must be paid by international money order or bank draft made out to “U.S. Embassy.”

We are unable to accept cash or credit cards. PLEASE NOTE: The money order or bank draft must have the correct and exact amount. We will not issue any refunds. Fees are:

 Child’s passport (under age 16): US$135 First adult passport (16+): US$165 Consular Report of Birth Abroad: US$100 Notarials: US$50 per signature

If you are renewing a 10-year passport issued less than 15 years ago and can present your expired passport, you may apply by mail directly to the Embassy. The fee is US$130.

If you cannot present a previous 10-year passport issued less than 15 years ago, you must appear in person for an interview with the Consular Officer. The fee for this service is US$165.

All applicants must provide:

 A completed passport application; Two passport-size photos (2” x 2”); Proof of U.S. citizenship such as previous U.S. passport, U.S. birth certificate, U.S. Consular Report of Birth Abroad, or U.S. naturalization certificate; and a social security card. You must also provide a prepaid air waybill (FedEx, DHL, LIAT QuikPak, etc.) in order to have the new passport mailed back to you**Please bring originals AND photocopies of all documents, including a copy of the passport you are renewing**

Important update on passport photos: As of November 1, 2016, applicants may not wear eyeglasses in passport photos. See www.travel.state.gov for complete photo requirements.

For a child under age 16, if both parents are listed on the birth certificate, BOTH parents must appear in person with the child OR a signed, notarized Form DS-3053: Statement of Consent from the non-applying parent/guardian must be submitted.

Please bring the documents listed above PLUS the child’s birth certificate and both parents’ passports or other identification. Please bring originals AND photocopies of all documents including copies of the parents’ identification. For more information, visit:http://www.travel.state.gov/passport/get/minors/minors_834.html.

Please note that all applications for children MUST be accompanied by age progression photos showing the child’s development from the last passport issuance.

Additional information on U.S. citizen services and links to application forms are available on the U.S. Department of State’s website at http://travel.state.gov.

SOURCE: Embassy of the United States Of America in Barbados

