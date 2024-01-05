U.S. Embassy Grenada to hold appointments for U.S. Citizens in Carriacou

The U.S. Embassy Grenada is pleased to announce that a Consular Officer will visit Carriacou on Wednesday, January 24 and Thursday January 25, 2024 to provide limited, routine U.S. Citizens Services, and accept applications for U.S. passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad. Unfortunately, we are not able to discuss visa cases during these outreach trips.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: We no longer accept handwritten passport application forms. You must fill out all passport application forms online at www.travel.state.gov and then printthem. Please have all forms completed prior to your appointment and bring originals and copies of all supporting documents.

Limited, routine appointments in Carriacou will be held at The Mermaid Hotel Conference Room, Hillsborough on Wednesday, January 24 and Thursday January 25, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Fees must be paid by international money order or bank draft made out to “U.S. Department of State” We are unable to accept cash or credit cards. PLEASE NOTE: The money order or bank draft must have the correct and exact amount. We will not issue any refunds.

Fees are:

Child’s passport (under age 16): US$135First adult passport (16+): US$165Consular Report of Birth Abroad: US$100Adult Renewals: US$130Notarials: US$50 per signature

All applicants must provide:

A completed passport application.Two passport-size photos (2” x 2”).Proof of U.S. citizenship such as previous U.S. passport, U.S. birth certificate, U.S. Consular Report of Birth Abroad, or U.S. naturalization certificate; and a social security card or number.

**Please bring originals AND photocopies of all documents, including a copy of the passport you are renewing**

Important update on passport photos: As of November 1, 2016, applicants may not wear eyeglasses in passport photos. See www.travel.state.gov for complete photo requirements.

For a child under age 16, if both parents are listed on the birth certificate, BOTH parents must appear in person with the child OR a signed, notarized Form DS-3053: Statement of Consent from the non-applying parent/guardian must be submitted. Please bring the documents listed above PLUS the child’s birth certificate and both parents’ passports or other identification. Please bring originals AND photocopies of all documents including copies of the parents’ identification. Please send an email to [email protected] to schedule your appointment.