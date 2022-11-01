U.S. Salutes Antigua & Barbuda On 41st Birthday

BY NAN News Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Nov. 1, 2022: The U.S. is salutingAntigua and Barbuda as the Caribbean nation celebrates its 41st birthday, aka year of independence, today.

U.S.Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State thanked Antigua and Barbuda for its close cooperation with the US on regional security issues, to include countering narcotrafficking and reducing the flow of illicit arms.

“Our mutual legal assistance treaty has benefitted both of our countries, and we hope to continue working together to prevent crime before it happens, by increasing educational, economic and social opportunities for at-risk youth,” he said in a statement.

He also saluted Antigua and Barbuda for being on the front line of the climate crisis.

“The United States is committed to elevating our cooperation to support climate adaptation and resilience and strengthen energy security with the urgency these challenges demand, through the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030),” Blinken said. “I wish the people of Antigua and Barbuda a happy Independence Day and a prosperous year ahead.”

Antigua and Barbuda obtained its independence from Britain on Nov. 1st, 1981. It remains part of the Commonwealth and still has the King as head of state.