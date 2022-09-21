U.S. Salutes Belize On Independence Anniversary

By NAN Staff Writer

NEWS AMERICAS, WASHINGTON, D.C., Weds. Sept. 21, 2022: The US today saluted Belize and Belizeans everywhere as they mark their 41st anniversary of independence.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State, extended congratulations and said the US looks “forward to continuing our robust cooperation by strengthening citizen security, building disaster preparedness, and addressing transnational crime.”

He added that through the Millennium Challenge Corporation compact development process, the US will work together with Belize “to advance economic prosperity and pursue entrepreneurial paths to climate change resilience.”

“Today, as we celebrate our warm ties with ‘The Jewel,’ we recognize our unshakeable commitment to democratic ideals as paving stones to a shared future. On this special day, I offer my warmest wishes to all Belizeans,” Blinken added.

Belize became an independent nation in 1981. Previously known as British Honduras until 1973, it was the last British colony on the American mainland.