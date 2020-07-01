U.S. Secretary Of State Gives Sternest Warning Yet to Guyana

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. July 2, 2020: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave his sternest warning to Guyanese authorities yet Wednesday, as the election results announcement drags into four months.

At his first presser for July, Pompeo announced that he instructed the Department of State to “ensure that those who undermine Guyana’s democracy are held accountable.”

His comments came on the same day justices of the Caribbean Court of Justice, (CCJ), began hearing arguments in the challenge to the Guyana Court of Appeal elections recount ruling on valid votes.

Pompeo was at the time commenting on the situations in Venezuela and Suriname. In congratulating Suriname on its electoral process, Pompeo noted that “in contrast, it has now been four months since Guyana’s elections, long past due for a peaceful transition of power.”

He pointed out that CARICOM and the OAS have certified the recount results and stated that Guyana “should get on with it.”

Pompeo has consistently warned of “serious consequences” for persons who seek to benefit from electoral fraud. In March, he said that the Trump administration was closely monitoring the tabulation of votes in Guyana and on June 10th, he spoke out again, stating that the United States continues to stand for democratic values in the hemisphere and looks forward to a quick and credible conclusion to the vote recount in Guyana.

Guyanese went to the polls on March 2nd to elect a government of their choice, however, results are yet to be declared.

