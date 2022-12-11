UG’s Valedictorian calls for more opportunities for internships, jobs, and scholarships for continuous elevation

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sean Pemberton, UG’s 2022 Valedictorian

…over 3000 students graduated over weekend

Sean Pemberton is revelling in the glory of securing the coveted title of the University of Guyana’s Valedictorian for the Class of 2021/2022 after successfully completing the requirement for a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics with a 4.0 GPA, a perfect score.He has also the winner of the President’s Medal.

The valedictorian during his speech on Friday posited that after battling many struggles during his time at the university, graduating is a stepping stone for himself and fellow graduates in becoming agents of change for the betterment of the country.

Pemberton posited that even with the COVID-19 pandemic posing many challenges, it did not prevent the students of the university from pursuing their studies. In this light, he reminded his colleagues of Nelson Mandela’s famous quote “education is the most powerful we apon that can be used to change the world”.

He said Guyana is on the cusp of transformational economic development and urged his colleagues to seize every opportunity.

“To graduate at this time is exceedingly fortuitous as we collectively recognise that Guyana is now on the cusp of transformational economic development with the burgeoning opportunities not just in the oil exploration but in agriculture, renewables, and ICT…,” he said.

“We didn’t allow COVID-19 to crush our spirits but in fact, it strengthened our resolve to confront the challenges and overcome them… and with a profound sense of humility interspersed with elation and tremendous feeling of gratitude…,” the young man thanked all who contributed to his success.

Pemberton further opined that education is a lifelong experience, and must be supplemented with appropriate experiences, higher studies, and character development. For too long, he said, graduates are faced with the dilemma of not acquiring jobs after graduating.

“They require you to have experience, but you cannot get that experience without first getting a job. How are we, the new graduates, expected to proceed under such circumstances?”

“To our business leaders, HR executives, policymakers, university officials, and hirers in general, I want to use this opportunity to implore the relevant institutions, for opportunities for internships, jobs, and more scholarships to allow for holistic and all-inclusive education and to facilitate that process of continuous elevation of graduates,” he said.

The 2022 valedictorian further asked for consideration to be given for a tax incentive programme to intensify the establishment of the requisite internship programmes, to facilitate the engagement of recent graduates.

“Similarly, it will also be helpful if due consideration could be given to the establishment of a task force, charged to develop a conducive framework for the entry of new graduates into the workforce… it is Guyanese resources that will move this country where it needs to be,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the 56th convocation ceremony saw the first batch of some 3000 students graduating and celebrating their academic achievements at four separate graduation ceremonies held at the National Cultural Centre in Georgetown.

Graduates from a range of disciplines including nursing, communication studies, business and law, health and human sciences, engineering, economics, the environment, education, and the arts among others, have celebrated their academic journey across those series of ceremonies.

Those graduating have completed a range of Associate degrees [Diplomas], Bachelor’s Degrees, and Master’s Degrees within the faculties of Medical Sciences (COMs), the College of Behavioural Sciences and Research (CoRES), Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry (FAF), Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences (FEES), the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) and School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation, the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET), the Faculties of Education and Humanities (FEH) and Social Sciences.

Also, during Friday’s ceremonies, the university conferred two honorary doctorates to Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd and Dr Andrew Boyle.

