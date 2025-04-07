Battle for the city seat Prison Officers charge hefty fees to smuggle phones into the prison Grenada standing with Cuba amid expanded U.S. Visa restriction policy Is Peter David still forming a new party? Cultural Exchanges, A Bridge for Promoting Mutual Understanding Possessory Title comes into play in court battle
World News

UK lawyers accuse 10 Britons who fought for Israel in Gaza of war crimes 

07 April 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
UK and international lawyers have filed a war crimes complaint against 10 Britons who fought with Israel’s army in Gaza.

 

